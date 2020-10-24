Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $39.23 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 20.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,376,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 572,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.