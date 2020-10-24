Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 60.7% over the last three years.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLDB opened at $14.85 on Friday. Cortland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.