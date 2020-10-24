Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

