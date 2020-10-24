Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & MAG Silver (OTCMKTS:MAG) Critical Review

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MAG Silver and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

MAG Silver currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 294.96%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -357.40 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

