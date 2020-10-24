Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00040834 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $308.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,973.32 or 1.00006843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 262,600,494 coins and its circulating supply is 204,815,891 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

