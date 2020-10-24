Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costamare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $838.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Costamare has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,221.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

