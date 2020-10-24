Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,379 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $119,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.88. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

