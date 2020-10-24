Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.38.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $14,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $70,102,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,525 shares of company stock valued at $46,164,449. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Coupa Software by 73.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Coupa Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Coupa Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.