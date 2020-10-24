Covesting Trading 53.6% Higher This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00003561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Covesting has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $18,890.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01292075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00138956 BTC.

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

