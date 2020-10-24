Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €65.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.57 ($64.20).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

HFG stock opened at €46.90 ($55.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 12 month high of €56.40 ($66.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.49.

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.