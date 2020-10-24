Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $525.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

