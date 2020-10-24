Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €29.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.39 ($34.58).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at €25.43 ($29.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.56. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.