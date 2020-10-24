Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 164,398 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

