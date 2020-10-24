Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

CS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.