Credit Suisse Group Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.