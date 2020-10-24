Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,420,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Cree by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.