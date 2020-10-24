Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CCAP opened at $12.41 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $833,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $65,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

