Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CRNX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX opened at $13.94 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $458.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $15,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

