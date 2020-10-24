Critical Comparison: At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) versus 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of At Home Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of At Home Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares At Home Group and 1847 Goedeker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio At Home Group $1.37 billion 1.07 -$214.43 million $0.57 39.86 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1847 Goedeker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than At Home Group.

Profitability

This table compares At Home Group and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88% 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for At Home Group and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score At Home Group 1 6 6 0 2.38 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A

At Home Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.16, indicating a potential downside of 33.28%. Given At Home Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe At Home Group is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Summary

At Home Group beats 1847 Goedeker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of February 22, 2019, it operated approximately 180 stores in 37 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri. 1847 Goedeker Inc. is a subsidiary of 1847 Goedeker Holdco Inc.

