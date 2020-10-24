Critical Comparison: ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Cheniere Energy (OTCMKTS:LNG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cheniere Energy and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 3 1 0 1.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.26 $648.00 million ($0.57) -85.44 ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.31 $473.33 million N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

