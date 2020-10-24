Critical Comparison: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and NutraLife BioSciences (NASDAQ:NLBS)

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NutraLife BioSciences and Lifeway Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutraLife BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Lifeway Foods 2.19% 4.86% 3.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Lifeway Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutraLife BioSciences $3.71 million 3.52 -$2.08 million N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $93.66 million 0.87 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NutraLife BioSciences.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NutraLife BioSciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant. The company also provides cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. It offers its products to private label distributors. The company offers products through its Website nutralifebiosciences.com, as well as through online retailers and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as NutraFuels, Inc. and changed its name to NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. in March 2019. NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

