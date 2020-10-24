Critical Review: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 75.53% 98.43% 79.68% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $9.93 million 14.08 $8.09 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.60 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.