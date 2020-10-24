Critical Survey: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. AT&T (NASDAQ:T)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 AT&T 4 10 13 0 2.33

AT&T has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% AT&T 6.84% 13.03% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and AT&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 7.21 $1.14 million $0.07 98.00 AT&T $181.19 billion 1.09 $13.90 billion $3.57 7.79

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats AT&T on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital and video advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

