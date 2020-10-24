CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock worth $155,590,142. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 84.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

