CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.64-6.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.07-6.11 EPS.

NYSE CCI opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

