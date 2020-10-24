CSFB Reiterates “C$37.50” Price Target for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.25.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$25.25 and a 12 month high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 78.01%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

