CSFB Reiterates “C$45.00” Price Target for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.81.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$39.93 on Wednesday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.