CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.