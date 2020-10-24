CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $85.02 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $90.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,047. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

