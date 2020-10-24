CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

