DA Davidson Raises WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $250.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $233.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $239.38.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

