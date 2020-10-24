DAEX (DAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,197.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $2,197.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.82 or 0.04585239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00310076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

