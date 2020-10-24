Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.50 ($59.41).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.