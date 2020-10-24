Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

