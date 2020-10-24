Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.80.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,842,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,769,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

