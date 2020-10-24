Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $273.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.80.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

