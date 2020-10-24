Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DANOY. UBS Group lowered Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.