Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DANOY. Bank of America cut Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danone in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

