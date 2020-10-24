Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $23,423,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $15,687,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at $6,051,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

