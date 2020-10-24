Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.82.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5,104.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $31,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,357,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,572,634 shares of company stock worth $153,494,323 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.