Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.