Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

DCPH stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

