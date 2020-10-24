Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

