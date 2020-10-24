(DEN) (DEN) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare (DEN) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (DEN) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2710 9969 13536 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 75.81%. Given (DEN)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (DEN) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 42.38 (DEN) Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.41

(DEN)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

(DEN) peers beat (DEN) on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

(DEN) Company Profile

