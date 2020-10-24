Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny's from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny's from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny's from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Denny's from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny's in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $655.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Denny's has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny's had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny's will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny's news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Denny's by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Denny's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denny's by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny's by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny's by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

