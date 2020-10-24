Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.61 ($54.84).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.