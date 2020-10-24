Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

