Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,084,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 524,506 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 462,363 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.