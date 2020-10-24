Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

