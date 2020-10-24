DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in DHT by 398.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DHT by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth about $9,045,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 3,995.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,688,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $5,983,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

